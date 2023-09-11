Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 67,170 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,824. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

