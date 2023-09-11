Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 91,796 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,796 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,792,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $69,969,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.73. 2,727,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,720,014. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.