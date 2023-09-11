Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Murata Manufacturing’s stock is going to split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

