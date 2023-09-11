National Bank Financial Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$43.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Parkland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.