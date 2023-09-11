National Bank Financial Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$43.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
