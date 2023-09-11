Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 290 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $205,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,137,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.4% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $858.00. The company had a trading volume of 233,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,070. The firm has a market cap of $354.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $875.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

