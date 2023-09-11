Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.59. The company had a trading volume of 842,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,410. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

