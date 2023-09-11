Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $82,637.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00143355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00049870 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00026090 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00025407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

