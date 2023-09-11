Needham & Company LLC Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $40.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

VRNT opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

