New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYMT stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $840.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

