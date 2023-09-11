News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Raised by Rivermont Capital Management LP

Rivermont Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,761 shares during the quarter. News makes up approximately 6.5% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of News worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $7,167,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 101.7% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of News by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 163,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Our Latest Report on News

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.09. 926,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,636. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

