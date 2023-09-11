NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.41.

NXGN stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

