NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after buying an additional 5,203,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

