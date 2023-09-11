Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.78

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 5669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
