NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

