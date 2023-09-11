NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.30. 2,270,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

