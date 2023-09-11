Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.92. Nikola shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 18,135,408 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nikola Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $710.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 146.64% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 8.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nikola by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nikola by 39.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,995,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 848,772 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Nikola by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nikola by 102.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,728,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,886,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

