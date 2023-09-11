NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.39. NIO shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 4,805,987 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

NIO Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,533,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

