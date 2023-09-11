Northcoast Research Lowers NCR (NYSE:NCR) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,782,000 after acquiring an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,047,000 after acquiring an additional 354,026 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

