Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Raised by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $90,339,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $59,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.71. 1,212,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

