Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $473.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $369.70.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $421.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.60. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

