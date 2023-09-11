Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 59 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Trading Up 1.5 %

LON OMU opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.30 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 764.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.44.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

