Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 59 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Old Mutual Trading Up 1.5 %
LON OMU opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.30 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 764.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.44.
About Old Mutual
