Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Karen Phin Acquires 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBLGet Free Report) insider Karen Phin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,800.00 ($28,258.06).

Omni Bridgeway Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile



Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.



