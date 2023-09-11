Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Karen Phin Acquires 20,000 Shares

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Karen Phin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,800.00 ($28,258.06).

Omni Bridgeway Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

Get Omni Bridgeway alerts:

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Bridgeway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Bridgeway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.