OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.31.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 71.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

