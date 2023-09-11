Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Lowered to $76.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

