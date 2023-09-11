OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Styrax Capital LP

Styrax Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,572 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media comprises about 4.6% of Styrax Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Styrax Capital LP owned about 1.09% of OUTFRONT Media worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 551,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

