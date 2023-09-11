Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

