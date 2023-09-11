Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $37.74 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,280 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises 13.6% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $37,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock valued at $122,897,115 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Progyny Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $37.08. 499,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

