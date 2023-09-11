Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Invests $841,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Gentex comprises about 0.3% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 621,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,396. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

