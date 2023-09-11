Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 1,195,031 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,031 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $76,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,764. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

