Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,705.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $12,705.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,164.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00236095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00730986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00557679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00058400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00115365 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,652,590 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

