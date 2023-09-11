Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $249.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

View Our Latest Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.