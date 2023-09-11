Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific makes up 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 104,040 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PARR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 253,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,107. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

