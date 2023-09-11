PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Financial Contrast

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PayPal and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 11 19 0 2.58 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $92.03, indicating a potential upside of 50.92%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

This table compares PayPal and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $28.56 billion 2.34 $2.42 billion $3.58 17.03 NextPlay Technologies $9.04 million 0.77 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.15

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 14.27% 20.31% 5.30% NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats NextPlay Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

