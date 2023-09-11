Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.53) to GBX 1,190 ($15.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 240.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
