Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is Gates Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for approximately 3.8% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $141,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 338,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

