Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $36,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

