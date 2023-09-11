Permanens Capital L.P. Has $22.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Permanens Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,759 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.9% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.43. 2,210,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.