Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Permanens Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $280.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,348. The company has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

