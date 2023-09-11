PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 10,363 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $27,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 220,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VDC stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.25. 61,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,366. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

