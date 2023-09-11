PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 1,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RCD traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.55. 10,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $103.95 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.