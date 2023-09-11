PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 4,534 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.73% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $39,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.42. The company had a trading volume of 123,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

