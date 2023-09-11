PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 58,607 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 811,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,211 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

