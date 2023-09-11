PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,432. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

