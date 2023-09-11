PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after buying an additional 2,456,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,028,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. 2,918,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

