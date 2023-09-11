PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.03. The stock had a trading volume of 582,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

