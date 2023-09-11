PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. 5,201,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

