PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,376 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

