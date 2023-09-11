PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $75.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.1% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $75,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.07. 246,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

