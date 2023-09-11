PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Increases Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184,042 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 180,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

