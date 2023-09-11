PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Purchases 690 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,554. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.